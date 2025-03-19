Prime Minister Mickoski promises uncompromising fight against corruption, reopening of covered up court cases

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that besides conducting a thorough investigation into the Kocani nightclub disaster, he will push to have other prior cases reopened, including the 2021 fire in the Tetovo Covid hospital and the 2019 bus crash on the Skopje – Tetovo highway.

I will closely follow all of these cases. I expect that the state prosecutors very clearly expand their investigations, and identify not just the driver of the bus from 2019, and whether the bus was technically operational, but also why did the facility where the bus was tested work in the way it did. Why were there changes in the procurement procedure for the modular Covid hospitals and why was the blame for the fire there laid at the faulty electric cable. We need to see if there were missing elements in that case. All of these questions will be resolved and answered. We will not leave anything unturned. I said that we are moving forward and we will go all the way. It is either us or them. It’s either Macedonia and its citizens on one side, or the mafia, there is no room for both, Mickoski said in a Telma TV interview.

The Prime Miniter promised that accountability will be had regardless whether the culprits are Macedonians or Albanians, Christian or Muslim, and belong to VMRO-DPMNE or SDSM.