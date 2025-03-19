Police commissioners of Kocani and Stip arrested and charged over the Pulse club disaster

Seven police officials from Kocani and Stip have been detained and charged with serious crimes against public safety, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski today. These is the latest round of arrests in relation to the disastrous fire at the Pulse club in Kocani, that killed at least 59 youngsters.

According to Toskovski, the police officials helped the proprietor of the club receive a permit to operate a cabaret – even though the converted warehouse was obviously not fit for the purpose. As police officials, the suspects, including the Stip police commissioner, signed a report to the Economy Ministry in which they confirmed that they have investigated the facility and have concluded that it meets the requirements. The police commissioner of Kocani is also charged with ignoring numerous reports about disturbances of public order in the club. Another of the suspects failed to include received complaints about the facility in his report.

Minister Toskovski said that so far 26 suspects have been arrested and 18 of them have been ordered into detention. More suspects are being interrogated.