Promotion of website for digital services

Digital Transformation Minister Stefan Andonovski market the beginning of the campaign to promote the national digital services portal – uslugi.gov.mk. While visiting Ohrid, Andonovski met with citizens to discuss the new options to receive digital services from the public sector online.

We managed to increase the number of users of the portal by 70,000 and had more than 9,000 transactions per month, Andonovski said.

The push to digitalize public services is meant to reduce time spent on bureaucratic matters.