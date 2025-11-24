Ruling coalition proposes the creation of a Parliament commission that will examine Kocani, Tetovo, Besa and Durmo bus disasters

VMRO-DPMNE, VLEN and ZNAM submitted a joint proposal to Parliament to form a commission that will review the Kocani nightclub disaster, as well as the Tetovo Covid hospital fire, the Durmo bus crash and the Besa Trans bus crash. The motion is supported by 77 members of Parliament, and comes shortly after SDSM initiated the creation of a commission that would only investigate the Kocani disaster.

All issues need to be examined and all cases should receive the appropriate closure, said VMRO member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski.

The commission will have 15 members – seven from VMRO, two each from SDSM and the DUI led coalition, two from VLEN, and one each from ZNAM and Levica. An opposition party representative would chair the commission, it will have the power to question witnesses and experts and will prepare conclusions that will be submitted to the Government and to the office of state prosecutors.