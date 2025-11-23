VMRO: judge loyal to SDSM wants to reduce the pensions

VMRO-DPMNE accused Constitutional Court judge Dobrila Kacarska of practicing double standards, after she initiated a challenge to the model for pension increases, while at the same time pushing to increase her own salary. Kacarska is notorious as a loyalist of the Zaev regime who happily put political activists in prison, and for this was rewarded with a seat in the Constitutional Court.

The public remembers Kacarska as the henchman that led political trials, used tactical detentions, stigmatization and politicized cases awarding a total of 200 years in prison to the April 27th defendants. This SDSM loyalist in the Constitutional Court is pushing to increase her own salary by 100,000 denars, while trying to abolish a 7,000 denars increase in pensions. The judiciary, which has the support of just 2 percent of the public, and Kacarska with her lack of credibility and double standards, are undercutting pensions while awarding themselves bonuses and privileges, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The ruling party called on SDSM to condemn the move by Kacarska that is challenging the VMRO introduced regulation that increases pensions by a same lump amount, instead of distributing the hikes by increasing the higher pensions progressively more and the lower pensions – less.