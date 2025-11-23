The cafe in Kavadarci that hosted Aca Lukas had more than triple the number of guests it was licensed for

Kavadarci Mayor Mitko Jancev said that the concert of Serbian star Aca Lukas in the Roma cafe in his city was stopped after it was detemrined that there are 700 people there, far more than the 200 that the venue is licensed for. Local police and city authorities were mindful of the Kocani disaster when they ordered the event to stop and Lukas was briefly detained.

Prior to the concert, the city rejected a request from the organizers to expand the area for the concert after determining that it can not be done safely. “The organizer was informed of our decision in writing and verbally. We can’t allow a disaster like Kocani to happen again, to crowd cafes with guests without safety measures in place”, Jancev said.

The Serbian singer angrilly said that he will never perform in Macedonia again.