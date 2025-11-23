 Skip to main content
24.11.2025
Monday, 24 November 2025

Kedev: conquering the 14 peaks over 8,000 meters is a national triumph

Sport

23.11.2025

Famous cardiologist Sasko Kedev was awarded the 8th of September medal today, for his lifetime of work in medicine, politics and for climbing the 14 peaks over 8,000 meters and the 7 continental summits. President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova awarded Kedev in the full hall of the Macedonian Philharmonics.

I consider the conquest of the 14 highest peaks in the world as a national triumph. What gave me strength to do so was the chance to bring the Macedonian flag and the Macedonian name to all these peaks. I dedicate this success to all our citizens and all the Macedonians across the world, said Kedev, during his detailed remarks on the adventures across the world and the several close brushes with death.

President Siljanovska said that the nation can’t ignore doctor Kedev’s contributions to the development of the Macedonian democracy – as the presidential candidate in the 2004 elections, and his work to establish the intervention cardiology system in Macedonia, with over 1,600 stent interventions and 230 internationally renowned publications.

