Security agency owner charged over the Kocani disaster

Aleksandar Nacev, dean at the European University in Skopje and head of a security agency, was charged today over the Kocani nightclub disaster. Nacev is suspected of being the de-facto owner of the company that was providing security at the club – and with that of mismanaging the concert and not preventing the use of fireworks at the venue which proved fatal for 6 dozen young people.

The VMRO-DPMNE party issued a statement supporting Nacev’s arrest and the filing of charges against him – Nacev is a prominent member of the party and has served as its spokesman on security issues in the past.

“Anyone involved in the tragedy in Kocani will be brought before the institutions, regardless whether he is a member of VMRO-DPMNE, SDS, DUI or some other party. We also call on SDS to stop their kangaroo court actions and the spread of allegations without evidence”, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.