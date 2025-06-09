Aliu named Healthcare Minister

The Parliament today approved the nomination of Azir Aliu as the next Healthcare Minister, and of Albrim Hoxha as the Deputy Agriculture Minister. Both are nominated through the Alliance of Albanians as the party continues to splinter after its leader Arben Taravari resigned as Healthcare Minister and moved to the opposition.

Aliu is a former IT Minister and doctor of information technology, and his nomination was approved with 65 votes in favor and 15 opposed. Prime Minister Mickoski said that he will bring a new dimension in the management of the healthcare system.

We have begun screening programs, reduced the waiting times and placed new drugs on the subsidized list. We are also preparing new infrastructure projects and digitalization that will prevent abuses. Aliu will have my strong support in all this, and he will also bear strong personal responsibility. Expectations from him are major and time is not our ally, said Mickoski in the presentation of Aliu’s nomination.