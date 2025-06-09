Football: Macedonia beats Kazakhstan 1:0

Macedonia beat Kazakhstan in an away World Cup qualification game 1:0, and rose to the top of the Group J.

Aleksandar Trajkovski scored the only goal in the 33rd minute. After that Macedonia was hard pressed by Kazakhstan, while biding its chance on the counter-attack. Stole Dimitriovski was on point, saving several Kazakh attempts, and at one point the home team hit the post.

We now have 8 points from 4 games, ahead of Wales, which lost to Belgium in a dramatic match in Brussels, with 7 points from 3 games.