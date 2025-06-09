 Skip to main content
10.06.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Football: Macedonia beats Kazakhstan 1:0

Sport

09.06.2025

Macedonia beat Kazakhstan in an away World Cup qualification game 1:0, and rose to the top of the Group J.

Aleksandar Trajkovski scored the only goal in the 33rd minute. After that Macedonia was hard pressed by Kazakhstan, while biding its chance on the counter-attack. Stole Dimitriovski was on point, saving several Kazakh attempts, and at one point the home team hit the post.

We now have 8 points from 4 games, ahead of Wales, which lost to Belgium in a dramatic match in Brussels, with 7 points from 3 games.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 09.06.2025
Aliu named Healthcare Minister
Macedonia  | 09.06.2025
Security agency owner charged over the Kocani disaster
Macedonia  | 09.06.2025
Struga Mayor Merko found not guilty in the Audi case