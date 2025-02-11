Skopje: Man killed in a firefight in Cair

Habib Bunjaku, son of a Government official appointed by the DUI party, was killed in a shooting incident in Skopje’s Cair district yesterday.

The incident happened around midnight, when three men fired at two others, injuring them. Habib (35) was shot fatally, and another 35 year old man sustained serious injuries but survived.

Media reports wary, with allegations that the incident happened over a parking space, and escalated into an armed attack, to claims that one or both sides are part of the Albanian criminal underworld in this part of the city.

Bunjaku’s father Ekrem was head of a technical inspection public company for eight years. Former Secretary General of the Government and Zoran Zaev’s confidant Muhamed Zekiri was among those who expressed condolences, indicating that he’s a close friend of the Bunjaku family.