12.02.2025
Government moves to dismiss chief prosecutor Kocevski

Macedonia

11.02.2025

The Government today initiated a procedure to dismiss chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski.

Kocevski was appointed to this position late in the DUI – SDSM term, and officials from the new VMRO-DPMNE led Government said that they will give him the benefit of the doubt, but as calls for more serious fight against corruption come to the forefront, the Government will begin a process to dismiss him.

The chief prosecutor is named by the Parliament, after a proposal by the Government, after consultations with the Council of Public Prosecutors. His term lasts six years.

