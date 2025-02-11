Government caps profit margins on food and personal hygiene products to 10 percent

Profit margins in retail and wholesale are being restricted to 10 percent for the next two and a half months, said Government spokeswoman Marija Miteva today. The move will apply to basic foods, detergents and baby food.

Miteva said that the decision is being made after an inspection showed that profit margins were surpassing 20 percent and even 30 percent in the personal hygiene products. In imported products, margins of 50 percent were detected.

The decision will be implemented through the Economy Ministry, which will list a total of 100 product lines. Inspections will begin on Friday, Miteva said.

Additionally, the Government is initiating a move to have supermarket chains publicly list their prices on the internet, and update these lists. This, Miteva said, will allow consumers to compare the prices and make better informed decisions.