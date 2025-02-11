Hungary and Slovakia offer to cooperate with the DOGE, as Serbian outlet names dozens of regional journalists, including some from Macedonia

Countries in the region with active USAID programs are offering to cooperate with the Trump administration in investigating potential abuses and corruption in the programs. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico offered to exchange information about USAID activities to DOGE and offered to meet with Ilon Musk.

It is undeniable that funds originating from USAID were also used for political purposes in Slovakia in order to distort the political system adn favor specific political parties. In order to be able to separate useful and beneficial projects from gross interference in the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic, I consider it prudent to approach you with a request to provide information available on subsidies and grants provided to non-governmental organizations, media outlets and individual journalists who have operated and are operating in the Slovak Republic. It is clear from incomplete public sources that USAID supported these entities with subsidies totaling several million USD over a relatively short period fo time, Fico writes to Ilon Musk.

According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the US is already sharing information about these suspicious grants that were used for political purposes. In Serbia, a pro-government media outlet reported that the US Treasury Department has asked, through its money laundering division, for information about two dozen regional journalists who were receiving USAID funding. According to Informer.rs, the countries in the region were asked to conduct an investigation into these individuals, including to question them.

The list published by Informer includes two journalists based in Macedonia – Ana Petruseva and Sinisa Jakov Marusic, both working for the BIRN regional network. Other better known names include Gordana Igric, Marcus Tanner, Tatjana Drobnjak, Jeta Xharra, Krenar Gashi and others.

According to Orban, “the US liberal democratic government has supported causes that are not shared by everyone, either at home or internationally”.

Ultimately, what has happened is that the liberal globalist elite has used the US budget and government to finance its financial and ideological goals, using American taxpayers’ money. It was presented as “aid”, but in reality it was a tool of political influence. Those who received money, including Hungarians, actually received two types of American funds. Coincidentally or not, they also received funds from the Soros payroll, were promoting migration and radical gender ideologies worldwide, Orban said.