The Niagara Falls and the CN Tower in Toronto will be lit today in the red and yellow of the Macedonian flag, as a sign of respect for the victims of the Kocani nightclub disaster.

Macedonian activists in Canada, led by Jordan Bitove and the Macedonian Canadian Historic Society arranged the honoring ceremony.

Also in New York, the Macedonian flag will be lifted at Wall Street, in a ceremony originally planned to mark Macedonia’s independence.