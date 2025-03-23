 Skip to main content
23.03.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 23 March 2025

Serbian agitators stopped from entering Macedonia

Macedonia

23.03.2025

Two Serbian citizens were prevented last week from entering Macedonia, and propaganda materials were seized from them, Netpress has reported.

It’s believed that the two are activists from the protest movement that has been built up in Serbia in the past months, and were planning to try and provoke similar protests in Macedonia, in the aftermath of the Kocani nightclub disaster. One of them Gradimir Cvetanovic, can be seen on numerous photographs from blockades and protest in Serbia. He was accompanied by Mirjana Perisic, and they had signs with messages from the Serbian protests, adapted for Macedonia.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 23.03.2025
Leaked video shows group of Serbian and local activists trying to gain political profit from the Kocani nightclub disaster
Macedonia  | 23.03.2025
Symbolic memorials in Canada and the US following the Kocani disaster
Macedonia  | 22.03.2025
Attempts to score political points over the Kocani disaster