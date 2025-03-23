Serbian agitators stopped from entering Macedonia

Two Serbian citizens were prevented last week from entering Macedonia, and propaganda materials were seized from them, Netpress has reported.

It’s believed that the two are activists from the protest movement that has been built up in Serbia in the past months, and were planning to try and provoke similar protests in Macedonia, in the aftermath of the Kocani nightclub disaster. One of them Gradimir Cvetanovic, can be seen on numerous photographs from blockades and protest in Serbia. He was accompanied by Mirjana Perisic, and they had signs with messages from the Serbian protests, adapted for Macedonia.