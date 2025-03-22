Attempts to score political points over the Kocani disaster

In the aftermath of the Kocani nightclub disaster, some parties are apparently trying to score political points. Online groups are calling for a protest on Monday afternoon in Skopje, and some political activists are latching on. Calls for joining the protest can be seen on social media profiles associated with activists from the fringe Levica party, as well as from SDSM affiliated profiles. Levica is particularly active on the social media groups, and its activist Kiril Mitanovski – council member in Aerodrom – is seen as driving online traffic. Its party leader Dimitar Apasiev has made a number of inflammatory comments on his social media profiles and the party apparently believes that it is best placed to score political points from the disaster.

In SDSM, on the other hand, activists have been trying for weeks to latch on to the protests in Serbia, declaring their affiliation with that protest movement. Former high ranking SDSM party official Gordan Georgiev warned his party not to rush in and try to politicize the Kocani disaster.

I see that the opposition is acting quite restrained, and that is good. We are playing with the country, our survival as a society. Many are whispering that this is not a country, we are not going to make it. And with this healthy dose of skepticism and disbelief, we should support those who are in a position to set things right. We have no second best option. The Government is early in its term, and the opposition needs time to reconstitute. So we should condemn and ignore all the harping coming from the smoked filled rooms, and encourage all well intentioned statements of support, Georgiev said.