Payments of 150,000 denars to all injured in the Kocani disaster

The Government will set pay 150,000 denars to every person injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster. Government official Ivica Tomovski said that the payments are made to the families to manage their urgent financial needs, and will be distributed through the Red Cross.

Additionally, the Government will cover costs of treatment for the 115 patients sent abroad, and the costs of two family members to remain with their loved ones for the duration of the treatment.

Citizens are also self-organizing and sharing a list of families whose loved ones are treated abroad, with their bank accounts, enabling direct donations.