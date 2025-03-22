Six patients remain in critical condition

In the latest update about the condition of hospitalized youngsters who were injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster, Healthcare Fund director Saso Klekovski said that six patients treated abroad are considered to be in critical condition.

There are 54 patients treated in Macedonia and 115 treated in hospitals abroad, in 14 countries. Six new patients were admitted yesterday, five for treatment in the toxicology clinic in Skopje, and one with burns and respiratory issues. Next week we will probably see the return of the first patients sent for treatment abroad.

Klekovski said that medical teams from Israel and the United Kingdom remain in Macedonia and continue to work and help organize the return and further treatment of the patients who are abroad. He also dismissed speculations in the press that families of patients treated abroad will be required to pay for for the treatment – Klekovski insisted that all costs will be borne by the public Healthcare Fund.