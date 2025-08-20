 Skip to main content
21.08.2025
“The winner of the local elections is already clear, DUI needs to reform itself”

Macedonia

20.08.2025

The ruling coalition will be the clear winner in the coming local elections, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. In a statement in Kocani, he called on the opposition DUI party to stop playing tricks in an attempt to return to power, and to reform its model of operations.

After 20 yeras in power, DUI has difficulty adjusting to opposition. It’s obvious that they have serious problems in their structures. They are trying to exert pressure with certain tricks and to get back in the Government. But I think that the winner of the coming elections is clear – it will be the ruling majority. And we will continue on the path of reforms, delivering for the citizens, honest, hard and dedicated work, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that the Government is stable, even after one of the several Albanian coalition partners left and is joining in with DUI. “The public can see that there is no more deviant behavior, no more daily corruption scandals. That is the big difference”, Mickoski said.

