Small languages can create significant works of art, says Struga laureate Strpka

Slovak poet Ivan Strpka was named laureate of the Struga Poetry Evenings. At a press conference today, Strpka said that the Macedonian and the Slovak language originate from the same base, and show that “small languages can make significant works of art”.

You are a country that respects good values and it is my pleasure to be with you today. In a short period of time we were able to prepare an extraordinary edition of my entire poetic work. Besides in Macedonian, with the translation into English, the international audience will be able to enjoy my writing. In the Slavic world, the Slovak and the Macedonian language are considered small languages, but our small languages create significant works of art and it is important that the world sees them, Strpka said.

The poet planted a tree in the Poetry Park in Struga, where he visited trees planted by major literary figures in the past.