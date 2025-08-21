Independent commission with international experts will investigate allegations of abuse by private clinics

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu said that international experts will be brought to Macedonia to investigate whether it’s true that private clinics are pressuring patients to undergo unnecessary procedures for profit. The allegation was made by esteemed cardiologist Sasko Kedev, and the Acibadem Sistina clinic, while not directly named in his claims, is pushing back against him.

Next week we will notify all private healthcare institutions that by September 15th they must open their databases so that we can compare their information. Since all citizens contribute to the public healthcare fund, we have to be up to speed with the treatment histories of all citizens, said Aliu, announcing a thorough investigation.

The Minister said that the allegations will be investigated by an independent commission, under a fast-track procedure.

Regarrding the treatment of heart diseases, Aliu said that in 2025 so far, the private Sistina and Zan Mitrev clinics performed 531 and 939 interventions, while 493 were carried out in the Ohrid clinic, 105 in the Skopje cardiosurgery clinic and the most, 1,488, were in the cardiology clinic in Skopje.