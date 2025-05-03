VLEN: DUI wanted to undermine the use of the Albanian language for its narrow political interests

The VLEN coalition accused DUI of trying to undermine the official use of the Albanian language – this as the Constitutional Court began to prepare for a session that will determine the legitimacy of a controversial law on the use of languages adopted by the Zaev regime.

DUI and Bujar Osmani were planning to endanger the use of the Albanian language in Macedonia, and to destabilize the country, with the help of judges they appointed to the Constitutional Court. Their plan failed. DUI was prepared to sacrifice the Albanian language for the only purpose of returning to power, VLEN said in a statement.

The party said that the coming local elections will also serve as a referendum on the equal position of the Albanians in Macedonian society, but also on punishing DUI for serving its narrow political interests.