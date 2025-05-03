Work began on the new Tetovo – Gostivar highway

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Government officials and US Ambassador Angela Aggeler marked today the beginning of construction of the new Tetovo – Gostivar highway. Part of the Bechtel contract, the highway will replace the narrow highway that currently connects the two cities.

This is how we show our love for Macedonia – with action. This project showed that as a country we have the potential to be part of the pan-European corridors. We saw that mayors from different political factions can show strong dedication and that the quality of life of our citizens remains priority for the Government, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that this highway is part of the east-west Corridor 8, where Macedonia is also building a railway line to connect iwth Bulgaria, which is “top priority of the NATO alliance”.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that in less than a year the Government has finished almost 2,000 cases of expropriation – after only 560 were completed by June 2024 – of land that is needed for the different highways that Bechtel is building in Macedonia. Nikoloski said that by this summer, work will be carried out on over 65 kilometers of highways at the same time.

The US Embassy issued a statement saying that the project highlights the strength of Macedonian – American partnership and “the role of American expertise in the construction of this strategic infrastructure project that will improve regional connectivity and economic development”.

The 17.5 kilometer highway will cost about 90 million EUR and should be completed in two and a half years.