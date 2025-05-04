Mickoski: it is our privilege to carry on Goce Delcev’s work

Goce Delcev is a Macedonian titan, not just of local but of regional and wider importance, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the honoring of the legendary VMRO leader on the 122nd anniversary of his death in battle against Ottoman forces.

This generation of politicians in the Macedonian Government has the honor to convey the memory of Delcev’s work to the coming generations, while preserving and nurturing it in a dignified manner. We need to carry forward the truth, of how things really happened, as opposed to the untruths that some are trying to instill in the collective memory of the Macedonian people, Mickoski said at the St. Spas church, which is Delcev’s final resting place.

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, who attended a service by Archbishop Stefan, called Delcev the “brightest figure of the Macedonian revolutionary national struggle, who founded Macedonian republicanism”.