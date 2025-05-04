Mickoski will clear things out with Taravari tomorrow, tells Ahmeti to deal with the millionaires he created

On Monday Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will meet with Arben Taravari – Healthcare Minister and leader of the Alliance of Albanians – to discuss his future role in the Government. Taravari broke with the VLEN coalition and is flirting with the DUI party, which is not acceptable to Mickoski.

During the meeting, I primarily want to hear whether it is true that he has an agreement with DUI that they will not run mayoral candidates in 5-6 municipalities where Taravari will have his candidates. That is self-humiliation of the Alliance as a political party, and also implies silent support between them. That is unacceptable to me, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister also responded to renewed threats from DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, who said that he will take his supporters to the strets. “Ahmeti should stop living in the past. There is enormous material difference between the past and the present. There are many millionaires around him, who made their money on the backs of the citizens of Macedonia. And that is the main reason he is now in the opposition. If he is wise, as he likes to present himself, he would stop issuing threats and will reform his party, with new people and a new program”, Mickoski said.