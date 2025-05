A major new investment worth tens of millions of euros that will create 200 jobs was announced today by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The Prime Minister said that the groundbreaking for the investment will be done in the next few weeks.

Last year we set a historic record when it comes to foreign investments, of 1.255 billion EUR. Only in the last quarter we brought in more than 400 million EUR. I expect that the coming year will be equally successful, Mickoski told the press.