06.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 6 May 2025

President Siljanovska sees no need for early general elections

Macedonia

05.05.2025

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova sees no need for early general elections, even if the Alliance of Albanians leaves the ruling coalition.

Early elections are necessary when the institutions are paralyzed. Yes, there are issues, but the institutions are handling them. We will have regular local elections that will reflect the will of the citizens. They can be a litmus test for the success of the Government, but there is no need for early general elections, Siljanovska added.

At the moment, the opposition DUI party is the only who is demanding local elections, while the other parties are generally rejecting the idea.

