Talks on Taravari’s position in the Government will continue until the end of the month

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari to discuss the decision of his Alliance of Albanians party to leave the VLEN coalition. Taravari still remains part of the broader ruling coalition, but tensions between him and the other VLEN leaders have been growing.

The Government press service informed the public that the meeting was constructive, and that talks will continue in the course of the month to determine the future position of the Alliance party.

Previously, Mickoski said that he wants to hear from Taravari whether he wants to continue on the path of reforms and ensuring the rule of law, or if he wants to “join the political forces who have criminalized and destroyed the country for years” – alluding to the DUI party. Mickoski also said that for him, it is unacceptable to see the Alliance of Albanians team up with DUI, while trying to remain in the Government.