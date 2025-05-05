80 years since the codification of the Macedonian alphabet

Macedonia marked the 80th anniversary of the codification of the Macedonian alphabet. The central event took place at the Macedonian National Theater, where Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the day marks “the acknowledgement of a deep, sincere and difficult struggle of a nation for its own name, self-expression and self-identification”.

The codification did not come overnight. It was the result of decades of actions by great people and generations of intellectuals, teachers, poets, journalists and readers, Prime Minister Mickoski said, noting that as a small nation, the Macedonians have been pressured by the propaganda efforts of larger nations to undermine our identity.

The real blow comes when our own people, for their own personal or lucrative reasons, will deny or sow doubt in the historic truths that acknowledge us as a nation. The language is undeniably our bulwark and as President of the Government I will not stop using our civilizational right to speak in Macedonian, to rejoice and lament in our own Macedonian language, as our grandfathers have done and as our children will do.