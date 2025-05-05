 Skip to main content
06.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 6 May 2025

80 years since the codification of the Macedonian alphabet

Culture

05.05.2025

Macedonia marked the 80th anniversary of the codification of the Macedonian alphabet. The central event took place at the Macedonian National Theater, where Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the day marks “the acknowledgement of a deep, sincere and difficult struggle of a nation for its own name, self-expression and self-identification”.

The codification did not come overnight. It was the result of decades of actions by great people and generations of intellectuals, teachers, poets, journalists and readers, Prime Minister Mickoski said, noting that as a small nation, the Macedonians have been pressured by the propaganda efforts of larger nations to undermine our identity.

The real blow comes when our own people, for their own personal or lucrative reasons, will deny or sow doubt in the historic truths that acknowledge us as a nation. The language is undeniably our bulwark and as President of the Government I will not stop using our civilizational right to speak in Macedonian, to rejoice and lament in our own Macedonian language, as our grandfathers have done and as our children will do.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 05.05.2025
Talks on Taravari’s position in the Government will continue until the end of the month
Macedonia  | 05.05.2025
President Siljanovska sees no need for early general elections
Economy  | 04.05.2025
Work on major new investment will begin in the coming weeks