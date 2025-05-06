 Skip to main content
07.05.2025
Mickoski meets with VLEN leaders

Macedonia

06.05.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with representatives of the VLEN coalition in the Government today. The meeting comes a day after Mickoski met with Healthcare Minister Arben Taravari, who is distancing his Alliance of Albanians from VLEN, and is even opening the door to possible cooperation with their bitter rival – DUI.

Mickoski told Taravari that cooperation with DUI is unacceptable if he wants to remain part of the ruling coalition. The spate of meetings points to attempts to have Taravari and VLEN patch up their differences ahead of the local elections.

