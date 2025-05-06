 Skip to main content
07.05.2025
Charges filed over a 3 million EUR corruption scandal in the Bitola coal plant

06.05.2025

A dozen officials from the REK Bitola energy plant and the Public Procurement Bureau have been charged with abuse of office over a contract to dig coal signed with a private company. The damages from the deal are estimated at over almost 3 million EUR.

The defendants were part of the commission which conducted the procurement deal in 2022. They eliminated the offer from a qualified company which met all the necessary requirements to conduct the contract. This left only two competitors who had higher bids than the company whose offer was ruled out, and eventually the Rud Kop company was chosen for the deal.
Bitola prosecutors are demanding that the court orders that the gains from the deal are seized from Rud Kop.

