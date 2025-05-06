 Skip to main content
07.05.2025
Skopje Appeals Court allows Asmir Jahoski out of detention on a 2 million EUR bond

Macedonia

06.05.2025

Skopje Appeals Court today accepted the request from Asmir Jahoski to allow him to leave detention, with a guarantee of over 2 million EUR.

The son of the powerful DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski, and owner of the Pucko Petrol empire, is charged in a procurement deal with the state ESM/ELEM energy company worth over 160 million EUR. Pucko Petrol procured oil for ESM that was burnt in the Negotino electricity plant. Besides problems with the procurement process, Jahoski is charged with ordering toxic oil that whose fumes can cause serious health issues.

He submitted a guarantee of almost 1 million EUR in real-estate and cash of 1.17 million EUR. He will be have to hand over his passport and report to the police on periodic basis until the trial begins.

