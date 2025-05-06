Nikoloski: the fast railroad will be our golden goose

The fast railroad line crossing Macedonia north to south will be the golden goose for the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski. The project is supposed to allow passenger trains to move between 160 and 200 kilometers per hour, while freight trains will reach speeds of 120 kilometers per hour.

This will make us competitive with the best railroad sin Europe. It will bring significant profit. It will open the Greek ports of Piraeus and Solun. It is my personal dream, which I promoted while we were in the opposition. Soon we will hear good news about this project, Nikoloski said.

In an interview, Nikoloski added that he is in talks with Wizzair to introduce a line between Budapest and Ohrid. The Transportation Ministry, which Nikoloski runs, is also considering increasing the subsidies airlines get per passenger to above the current levels of 9 and 12 EUR, if the companies are prepared to open 10 new destinations.

Our ambition is to have at least two Freebird charter flights in Ohrid, bringing 200 new tourists each day. This will help fill the hotels, restaurants and the bazaar. Turkish Airlines, the number one airline in the world, is a major added contributor here, and you can really see a difference in Ohrid, Nikoloski added.