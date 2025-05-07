Contract awarded to build gas pipeline to Greece

Rapid Bild from Kumanovo was awarded the 60 million EUR contract today to build the inter-connector gas pipeline with Greece.

The 68 kilometer pipeline will link Gevgelija, on the border with Greece, to Negotino. It should be built by 2027 – in 22 months, and is co-funded by the European Investment Bank and EBRD. If fetched a price 12 million EUR lower than the initial offer that was received at the first, failed bid.

The pipeline will provide Macedonia, and potentially other countries in the Balkans, with an alternative gas supply. Currently Macedonia is dependent on Russian gas piped through Bulgaria, but the link to Greece will allow import of LNG gas through the port of Alexandropoli. Greece is working on its section of the route to Gevgelija.