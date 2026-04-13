Government plans additional steps in light of the oil price increase

The Government met today to prepare new measures that will protect living standards amid the spiking oil prices. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the conditions are met to reduce diesel import taxes by 4 denars per liter and gas taxes by 2 denars.

We expected that diesel prices will go up by 7 denars and gas prices by 1.5 to 2 denars. With the change in the import tax, I expect that the diesel will only go up by 3 denars on Monday. We have the discount provided by OKTA expiring, so we will renew talks with them and see if they can extend it, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that the reduction in import taxes will cut budget revenue by tens of millions of euros, but that the Government will be frugal with its spending. Mickoski also said that state market inspectors conducted 140 inspections to check if retailers are increasing prices of staple food items or personal hygiene products beyond rates that could be seen as justified.