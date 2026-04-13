Attackers set fire to the entrance of the Skopje synagogue

Two persons set fire to the entrance of the Skopje synagogue and Jewish cultural center yesterday morning. The police informed that the men arrived by motorcycle, using the helmets to cover up their faces, climbed over the fence and poured gasoline around the entrance.

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski strongly condemned the incident. “There is no room for such acts in Macedonia. The investigation is on-going and those who did it will be held responsible. Our society stands strongly on the principles of tolerance and multiethnic life”, said Mucunski.

The Israeli Ambassador to Macedonia Vivian Aisen shared a video of the incident and said that this is a “deeply troubling antisemitic incident – the first since 1945, that strikes at the very values of coexistence the Jewish community upholds”.