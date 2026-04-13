Magyar hopes to maintain good relations with Macedonia

Peter Magyar, the likely future Prime Minister of Hungary, said that he will continue to maintain good relations with Macedonia. Magyar held a lengthy press conference and was asked by Georgian journalists about the future of the strategic relationship their country had with Hungary under Viktor Orban.

The fact that the Governemnt of Viktor Orban had close relations with, for example, some Balkan country, does not mean that those relations will be undermined under the Tisza Governemnt. I can say that if the relations with some country were bad, they will now improve. I think it is in the interest of us all to work together in our mutual interest, for economic prosperity and development. I repeat, we will not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and will not influence your elections, whether in Macedonia or elsewhere, Magyar said.

Meanwhile, Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski congratulated to Magyar over X. “The citizens of Hungary have spoken, and there is nothing more important than the democratic will of the people. We value the strong bilateral relations built over the years and look forward to continuing our cooperation-grounded in mutual respect, partnership, and our shared European future”, said Mucunski.