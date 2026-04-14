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15.04.2026
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Wednesday, 15 April 2026

Media associations strongly condemn Filipce’s attack on Alfa TV journalists

Macedonia

14.04.2026

The Macedonian Association of Journalists and other media organizations strongly condemned today’s comments from SDSM party leader Venko Filipce who rudely insulted journalists from Alfa TV. Filipce was holding a jubilant press conference celebrating the loss of Viktor Orban in Hungary and accused the journalists from the media outlet of working for Orban, spreading fake news and said they are about to lose their jobs.

The press conference further worsened the hostile atmosphere that media outlets which are not under SDSM control have to work under – especially Alfa TV. We call on state prosecutors to immediately undertake steps to investigate these threats and assault on official persons who are doing their job, in accordance with article 382 of the Criminal Code, said MAN.

The ZNM and SSNM associations also condemned Filipce, saying that the incident today “is not an isolated case, but points to a concerning practice in which political officials are trying to stir campaigns and narratives that tarnish journalists and outlets”.

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