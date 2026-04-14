Mucunski spoke with the likely future Foreign Minister of Hungary Anita Orban

Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski spoke today with Anita Orban, who is expected to be named Foreign Minister of Hungary in the next Tisza party led Government. During the conversation, Mucunski sent his “sincere congratulations” on the electoral victory.

The interlocutors reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations and the high level of political cooperation, expressing readiness for their further expansion, particularly in the political, economic and trade cooperation. They also exchanged opinions on the euro-integration path of our country and affirmed the clear and strong support of Hungary, informed the Foreign Ministry.