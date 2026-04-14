Mickoski: SDSM are living in Alice’s Wonderland

SDSM are living, to put it mildly, in Alice’s Wonderland, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, answering a journalist’s question.

During the past year, SDSM said that the country would go bankrupt. We did not go bankrupt, on the contrary, we ended the year with one of the top 5 economic results in Europe in terms of GDP growth. Then they lied to the public that migrants would come in April. We are in the middle of April and I have not seen any migrants in Macedonia yet. Pensioners and public employees received a higher salaries on April 1st and for the first time, historic agreements were reached with the unions UPOZ and SADU for employees in the state administration, Mickoski said.

Many times until now, SDSM has said things that may have sounded interesting to the ears of a certain public, but in essence nothing happened and in essence it had absolutely no effect within the country, so I expect the same this time. They are free to ask for what they want, they will get it. Whatever the institutions can give them as a parameter, said Mickoski.