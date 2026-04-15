Prime Minister Mickoski expects investigations against top SDSM Government officials

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today said that he expects investigations against top Government officials to come soon.

I don’t have any specific information or proof, but it is a feeling of mine that soon high level officials of the previous Government and people close to them will be caught up in some proceedings. It’s just a feeling I have, I’m not saying that I have information, said Mickoski. The comment comes after a similarly worded statement from the SDSM party today.

The Prime Minister called on the opposition not to file accusations of “political persecution” if this happens, but to allow the institutions to act in accordance with the law.