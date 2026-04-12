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13.04.2026
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Monday, 13 April 2026

Orban concedes defeat in Hungarian elections

World

12.04.2026

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party were defeated in the general elections today, and he congratulated to his opponent Petar Magyar.

The Tisza party will likely hold a two-thirds majority in the Hungarian Parliament, allowing it to replace many judicial officials and to un-do some of the right wing reforms that Orban built into the Constitution.

In his concession speech, Orban said that he is grateful to the 2.5 million Hungarians who supported him – but this number was not enough given the record high turnout that gave Tisza slightly over 3 million votes.

EU officials such as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, rushed to congratulate Magyar, as did a number of European country leaders, and people like Hillary Clinton and Alex Soros.

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