Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party were defeated in the general elections today, and he congratulated to his opponent Petar Magyar.

The Tisza party will likely hold a two-thirds majority in the Hungarian Parliament, allowing it to replace many judicial officials and to un-do some of the right wing reforms that Orban built into the Constitution.

In his concession speech, Orban said that he is grateful to the 2.5 million Hungarians who supported him – but this number was not enough given the record high turnout that gave Tisza slightly over 3 million votes.

EU officials such as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, rushed to congratulate Magyar, as did a number of European country leaders, and people like Hillary Clinton and Alex Soros.