After talks with Iran failed, the US is now blocking the strait of Hormuz

Talks between the US and Iran failed and the two sides announced that they are blocking the strait of Hormuz.

The diplomatic mission led by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who met with Iranian representatives in Pakistan, failed with no agreement being reached over the ending of the Iranian nuclear program. Shortly after, President Donald Trump announced that the US is now blocking the strategically important waterway.

So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not. Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz, the US President announced, while accusing Iran of mining the strait.

Trump also said that the US military will go after ships which have left the Persian Gulf with their cargo of oil, after making a deal and paying a “toll” to Iran.