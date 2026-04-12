Christians in Macedonia mark Easter

Orthodox Christians in Macedonia marked Easter today – the day of Jesus’ resurrection.

Churches across the country were full of the faithful who gathered on Saturday evening to welcome the news of the miracle. Archbishop Stefan held the central service in the St. Clement cathedral in Skopje, as the worshippers celebrated by breaking red eggs that mark the victory over death.

In the spirit of this holiday, I want to send out a message of unity. Only together, with mutual respect and understanding, can we build the country that we deserve, stable, just and prosperous, said Prime MInister Hristijan Mickoski in his message in honor of Easter.