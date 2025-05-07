Football clubs Kozuf and Bashkimi face bans after blatantly rigged game

Sports Minister Borko Ristovski said that it is likely that the Kozuf and Bashkimi football clubs will lose their licenses. The announcement comes after a comically obvious rigging of a match between the two clubs.

Kozuf players were keeping away from the ball or even passing it to Bashkimi players who needed to score to make sure that their club advances from the Second to the First League.

We will wait for the report from the Football Federation of Macedonia and if the suspicions are confirmed, Kozuf and Bashkimi will be immediately stripped of their licenses. We must have clean sports, Ristovski said.