Zaev’s top prosecutor admits that he had her modify the charges in the April 27th trial

Former top prosecutor of the Zaev regime Vilma Ruskoska publicly acknowledged that the former Prime Minister asked her to modify the charges in the major April 27th case. The massive trial was used to pressure three members of Parliament to vote in favor of the imposed name change, and a dozen political prisoners remain detained over it to this day.

In an interview, Ruskoska, who was dismissed from office after she moved against Zaev’s Interior Minister over the Besa Trans bus tragedy, answered in the affirmative when asked “whether Zaev asked her to amend the charges, in order to obtain sufficient support in the Parliament to, as we all know, amend the Constitution”.

Ruskoska filed charges of “terrorist undermining of the constitutional order” against 35 people in total, including three members of Parliament, a former Interior Minister, protesters and protest organizers. The Zaev regime then approved pardons for some of the defendants, including the members of Parliament, provided that they vote in favor of the name change.