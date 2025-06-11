Venko Filipce used a visit to Athens to attack the Macedonian Government

SDSM leader Venko Filipce used his visit to Athens to attack the VMRO-DPMNE led Government as authoritarian. Along with his predecessor and key political ally Zoran Zaev, Filipce attended a conference organized by the Alexis Tsipras Institute, which included a number of far left commentators and activists.

Now our country has a right wing Government that does not want to advance the country on the Euro-integration path. It’s like a vaccine, we took the first dose with NATO, but we did not get the booster, said Filipce, who as Healthcare Minister was accused of corrupt Covid vaccine procurement.

Tsipras and Zaev jointly presented the “Prespa Award” to Palestinian and Israeli film-makers in a conference that was dominated by calls to end the war in Gaza, condemnations of the Trump administration and of capitalism and the West in general.