Mickoski blasts former Foreign Minister Osmani for undermining Macedonia’s national identity positions

The previous Government deliberately undermined Macedonia’s national positions, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today, discussing the latest in the dispute with Bulgaria, whose representatives in the European Parliament are now openly disputing the Macedonian language and national identity.

Bujar Osmani knew precisely what he is doing. He directly stabbed a knife in the chest of the Macedonian identity, and nailed it down. Directly. We will not forget that. We will never forget. When he accepted the French proposal, he directly nailed down the arms and the legs of the Macedonian identity. But we will fight. We fight everywhere. And you can see the effects of this fight. We have no other option, and we will fight to the end. I don’t know if we will succeed, but our arguments are gaining in prominence, said the Prime Minister.

Macedonia is demanding that the annual progress report adopted in the European Parliament includes references to the Macedonian national identity and language, while the Bulgarian representatives have postponed the discussion on the report as they try to scrub these paragraphs with amendments.