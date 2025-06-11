Government sets up high level committee to implement the partnership agreement with the UK

The Government yesterday set up a committee that will work on implementation of the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

The group, besides Nikoloski, includes Foreign Minister Mucunski, Energy Minister Bozinovska, Digital Transformation Minister Andonovski, Healthcare Minister Aliu, the head of the Macedonian Railways, the Secretary General of the Government and the state Ombudsman.

The first step that we made was to initiate construction of the fast railroad line along Corridor 10, from the border with Greece to the border with Serbia. The Finance Ministry is tasked to procure funding, through a transparent procedure, and to finance this project. A dual 200 kilometer long railroad will allow speeds of 160 kilometers per hour for passenger traffic and 120 kilometers for freight trains, and should be finished in five years. We expect work on the ground to begin this fall, Nikoloski said.